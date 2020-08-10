Child cheats death as van ploughs into house and runs over youngster in living room

A child cheated death in a freak accident when a van ploughed into a house and ran the youngster over in the living room.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached property in the Northfield area of Birmingham at 7.14am today.

The woman driver managed to scramble to safety by climbing out the back of the VW van and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A child who was playing in the living room at the of the crash also sustained minor injuries.

Dramatic pictures show the silver van completely embedded in the house.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single van which was inside the property.

“The driver, a woman, had managed to self-extricate through the back door of the van.

“She was treated for minor injuries before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“Crews also treated a child, who was inside the property at the of the collision, for minor injuries and they were discharged at the scene.”







(Image: Kings Norton Fire / SWNS.COM)



The van also causing a gas leak during the crash, police have revealed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating after a van went into a house on Chatham Road, Birmingham, just before 7.30am on Monday morning.

“A mother and child who were inside the house, have been treated for minor injuries and the driver of the van is assisting us with enquiries.

“The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours as a suspected gas leak is assessed.”

Kings Norton Fire Service tweeted: “Kings Norton Crew along with @Northfieldfire & @TechRescueWMFS are dealing with a van that has driven into a house.

“Please drive carefully & safely.”