CHICAGO NIGHTMARE: Looting & Gunshots In Upscale Neighborhood! (Graphic Video)

Last night, MTO News has learned that the city of Chicago descended into complete chaos. What started out as protests turned into a city-wide riot, which was centered into the richest part of the city.

Looters broke into just about every major retailer – from high end stores like Chanel and Gucci, to car makers like Tesla. Yes, they even stole cars.

And looters broke into a bank, and stole an ATM.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has been trying her best to keep the peace in the city, but last night it seemed like society completely broke down.

In addition to rioting and looting, onlookers report that gang members were roaming the streets having gunfights with rivals. Remember, this is not in the hood – this is happening in Chicago’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

Here are some videos: