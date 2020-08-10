CeeLo Green Says Music Has Regressed Since The 70’s & Names Female Artists As Some Of The Sources Of “Shameless” & “Desperate” Music

Roommates, CeeLo Green has been part of the music industry for many years, and his style is quite unique in comparison to other artists. While he hasn’t spoken on that much, he makes it clear that he does not agree with the adult content that is included in music now during an interview with Far Out Magazine.

While appreciating the feeling of music in the 60’s and 70’s CeeLo says music doesn’t feel the same in this era. He says most of today’s music lacks morals, and names female artists, like Nicki Minaj, as a source of influence for today’s artists.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” he says. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those that it was meant for the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.”

According to CeeLo, there are many stereotypes that are perpetuated in music that have caused issues within the industry. He says that artists should play a bigger part as role models, and uses Nicki as an example.

“You have Heads of State, like Nicki Minaj, or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other ways, but it feels desperate.”

He continues saying, “Attention is also a drug and competition is around. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all.. but at what cost?”

He also questions what the future of music will look like for the generations to come.

“I”m looking at my counterparts and I’m looking at the state of the union and I’m thinking if this is our present, then what is our future gonna be like? I have young grandkids; I’m wondering what examples they will have if we totally forget about our history.”

