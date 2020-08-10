CeeLo Green in Hot Water After Slamming Nicki Minaj, Cardi B for Making ‘Shameless’ Music

WENN

In a new magazine interview, the Goodie Mob member says that the ‘Bang Bang’ rapper is ‘desperate’ and says that ‘there should be a time and a place for adult content.’

CeeLo Green has made it pretty clear that he’s not a fan of music created by the likes of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. In a new magazine interview, the “Fool for You” singer spoke on artists sexualizing themselves in their music, lamenting about the content of this kind of music since they lack morality.

“A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level,” the Goodie Mob member said. “There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery. There should be a time and a place for adult content.”

He then suggested that Nicki brought negative influence in the hip-hop community, saying that she’s “desperate.” Not stopping there, CeeLo went on criticizing both Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, “They are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all. It comes at what cost?”

Even though the female rappers mentioned by CeeLo have yet to respond to his comment, a lot of people have already come to their defense. Many were accusing him of hypocrisy and brought up his past rape case. “CeeLo ‘it isn’t rape if the victim is unconscious’ Green is the last person who should be giving an opinion on anything related to women expressing themselves,” one said.

“CeeLo’s mad at female rappers using ‘adult content’ but pled no contest to drugging a woman while they were on a date (the woman woke up unclothed in bed with him not remembering anything) THEN about the charges tweeted that it’s not rape if a woman is unconscious. Cute!” someone shared similar thoughts. “Ceelo should shut tf up like he ddnt drug and rape a woman in 2013.. SOME OF US AIN’T FORGOT,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, one more person commented, “CeeLo Green has a rape charge against him so his opinion here doesn’t count. Also women being sexually explicit in songs isn’t anything new. Listen to any of Lil’ Kim‘s early records or Janet Jackson‘s 90’s albums and it’s just as explicit and empowering.”

Back in 2014, CeeLo pleaded no contest to one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance stemming from the July 2012 incident where one woman accused him of slipping ecstasy into her drink. He was not charged with rape after prosecutors found out that their sex was consensual, but it was his tweet that sparked fury among online users. He said at the time, “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously, so WITH implies consent. People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!” He later deleted the tweet and apologized.