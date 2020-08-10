Caroline Baskin Blasts Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Over Use of Tigers in ‘WAP’ Music Video

YouTube

The ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ star accuses the two raptress of sending a terrible message with their new clip as it glamorizes rich folk keeping exotic cats as pets.

Caroline Baskin is another public figure taking issue with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” music video. The “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star is upset with the video for an issue that’s close to her heart, which is the use of tigers for the clip.

The big cat conservationist expresses her frustration over the two raptress’ new video to TMZ, saying that it “sends a terrible message and is harmful to the future of big cats.” She claims that the video is a glamorization of rich people keeping exotic cats as pets and it makes her worried that “every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same.”

While Carole is slightly relieved that the tigers seemed to be superimposed, meaning they were not in the same room with Cardi and Megan during the filming, she says that “posing [with] wild animals in front of green screens and using them in productions is unnatural and confusing.”

The owner of Big Cat Rescue goes on accusing the music video’s producers of working with one of the “big cat pimps” like Doc Antle or Mario Tabraue, whom she believes mistreat cats.

Previously, Cardi and Megan have faced backlash from several right-wing politicians for the provocative lyrics of their song “WAP”. James P. Bradley, a Republican running for a Congressional seat in California, tweeted, “Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears.”

Expressing his concern about Cardi and Megan’s influence on young girls, he added, “I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!” He went on speculating, “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.”

Former Republican Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine also slammed the song as “disgusting” and “vile,” and disagreed with the notion that the song is a female empowerment anthem. She said the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker and the “Savage” raptress are “completely wrong” if they think the song does “anything to empower women.”