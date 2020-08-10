Carl Crawford Denies Negligence Claims After He Is Sued For $1 Million Over Fatal Pool Drownings (Update)

Back in May, two people, unfortunately, passed away after drowning Carl Crawford’s pool in Houston. Shortly after a lawsuit was issued as the parents of the young boy who unfortunately passed away sued Carl in an attempt to hold him responsible for the fatal drownings.

Now Carl is denying the negligence claims and says that the adult who accompanied the child to his home was in part to blame.

In documents obtained by Bossip, Carl says that the little boy’s passing was not his fault and challenges the child’s parents to produce evidence that he was responsible for the incident.

In Carl’s court filings state he continued to say that if the case does move forward, he wants any compensation number to reflect that. He also wants any potential money damages to be limited to the medical bills. He is also asking for the court to discharge him, his record label 1501, and his business Mansfield LLC from the lawsuit.

As we previously reported, sources close to Carl said he was having a small gathering at his home in Houston of about six people, including the woman and young boy. At one point Carl was inside the home when the young boy reportedly fell into his pool. A woman went in after him, but unfortunately, both suffocated.

Carl reportedly tried to help revive the little boy, but he was unsuccessful.

Bossip reports that the estate of Bethany Lartigue, the woman who jumped in to save the boy but ultimately drowned and passed as well, joined in on the lawsuit as well.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94