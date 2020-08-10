Cardi B ENDS Beef w/ Nicki Minaj – Gives Nicki Her Flowers!!

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been beefing ever since the “Bodak Yellow” rapper skyrocketed to fame. While Nicki still remains as the reigning Queen of hip-hop, Cardi has a Grammy to her name … and is catching up to Nicki’s reign.

But it now appears that Cardi is looking to end the beef between the two.

While promoting her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B chopped it up with Beats1 – and she appeared to be offering an olive branch of peace to Nicki.

In the interview, Cardi acknowledged that there was a gap where no women were dominating rap from when she was a child up until a teenager.

“When I was 6, 7, 8, there was a lot of female rappers and then there was a time when there was no female rappers at all,” she said. “I had to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. Like, I had to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rappers. And then, there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time and she did pretty good and still dominating.”

Here’s the full interview: