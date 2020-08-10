Home Entertainment Cardi B ENDS Beef w/ Nicki Minaj – Gives Nicki Her Flowers!!

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been beefing ever since the “Bodak Yellow” rapper skyrocketed to fame. While Nicki still remains as the reigning Queen of hip-hop, Cardi has a Grammy to her name … and is catching up to Nicki’s reign. 

But it now appears that Cardi is looking to end the beef between the two.

While promoting her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B chopped it up with Beats1 – and she appeared to be offering an olive branch of peace to Nicki. 

