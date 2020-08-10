Canadian Natural Resources buys Painted Pony for $461 million to boost Western Canada acreage

Article content

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Monday it will buy smaller rival Painted Pony Energy Ltd for about $461 million including debt, as Canada’s biggest oil and gas producer seeks to expand its Western Canada acreage.

Natural gas prices have come under pressure from reduced consumption as efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a drop in manufacturing activities, while canceled LNG exports have led to high natural gas inventories.

“This transaction also allows us to further insulate against natural gas costs in our oils sands operations and has minimal impact on the company’s low overall corporate decline rate,” said Canadian Natural President Tim McKay in a statement.

Canadian Natural said the deal includes Painted Pony’s properties in Northeast British Columbia areas of Blair, Daiber, Kobes and Townsend, which together produce about 270 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and 4,600 barrels per day of natural gas liquids (NGLs).