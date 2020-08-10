Cady Groves’ Cause of Death Blamed on Complications From Alcohol Abuse

Instagram

Officials at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, Tennessee come out with the confirmation three months after the ‘This Little Girl’ singer passed away at the age of 30.

–

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves died due to complications from chronic ethanol abuse.

The 30-year-old, best known for the 2012 single “This Little Girl”, died in May, and officials at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, Tennessee confirmed her cause of death on Friday, August 07.

Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, is the form of alcohol contained in beverages including beer, wine and liquor.

Cady also had hits with tracks including “Love Actually” and “Forget You”.