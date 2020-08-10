Buried in the Backyard’s Season 3 Trailer Will Give You the Chills

You never expect to find a body in your own backyard.

Oxygen’s Buried in the Backyard is returning for a third season Sept. 3 and the brand new episodes will explore police investigations sparked by discoveries made in backyards and other unexpected places.

To find out what those are, look no further. E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the season, and it’s chilling to say the least.

Throughout the preview in the below clip, victims’ family and friends and local law enforcement officials discuss different cases, all of which stemmed from the aforementioned discoveries made in not just backyards, but in the woods and house as well.

Snippets from emotional testimonies include, “There appears to be another shallow grave site found on the property,” “How did she end up in the woods?” and “The husband goes down into the basement and he’d saw what he believed was a…”

We’ll let you hear the last part for yourself.