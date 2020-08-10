Buckle, an insurer for ridesharing platforms with coverage in 47 US states, raises $31M Series A led by HSCM Bermuda and Eos (Steve Evans/ReinsuranceNe.ws)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Steve Evans / ReinsuranceNe.ws:

Buckle, an insurer for ridesharing platforms with coverage in 47 US states, raises $31M Series A led by HSCM Bermuda and Eos  —  Buckle, an insurtech company for the ride-share industry, said it has raised $31 million in a Series A funding round.  —  The insurer said the funding round …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR