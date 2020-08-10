Brandy Says “It’s Time” That She And Drake Finally Teamed Up For Some Music

Roommates, following the release of her brand new album “B7,” Brandy has been speaking out about artists she would like to collaborate with in the future—and one of those artists includes Drake. When asked on social media if she would be down to team up with Drizzy, Brandy was highly enthusiastic at the idea.

Brandy has worked with some of the biggest and most legendary artists in the music industry, but despite that, there are still other artists she wants to collaborate with and hopefully make some beautiful music together.

Drake fans know that he has already sampled Brandy in the past, but he could actually get the real thing if he takes Brandy up on her recent offer for them to work together. During a recent Q,amp;A on Twitter about the idea of working with Drake, Brandy was highly excited.

She responded, saying:

“Somebody tell Drake to pull up on me because it’s time to do a Drake song. Come on Drake, pull up. I’m calling you out fam. I love Drake.”

As we previously reported, Brandy recently revealed that she is currently “in discussions” regarding a reboot of her popular 90s sitcom “Moesha,” saying:

“I’m completely open to it. I would love to experience that. I just want for everyone to know that I’m open to it and I’m in discussions with the right people to make it happen.”

“Moesha” recently started streaming on Netflix on August 1st.

