Bow Wow Says He’s Happy For Angela Simmons & Her New Relationship-Admits That Being With Him “Wouldn’t Have Been The Right Thing To Do”

Angela Simmons popped out with her new boxer bae on the ‘gram over the weekend, Roomies, and she looks happier than ever! Ang’s love life has been a topic of discussion since she was young, and became even bigger tea when she joined the cast of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ with Romeo and Bow Wow.

Well, despite their past, Bow Wow took to IG live to send Ang a big congratulations on her new relationship. In fact, he says he was “excited” when Angela posted the photos of her and Daniel.

“I was excited, she deserves it. And he’s a good dude, and a hell of a fighter too, y’all know I love my sports,” he says. “I’m happy as sh*t for her. And besides, y’all know I’m still outside so being with me wouldn’t have been the right thing to do.”

Angela posted a few photos of her and boxer Daniel Jacobs dressed to the nines, and the innanet was absolutely here for it! We did a little digging and can exclusively report that Angela and Daniel have been dating quietly for some time now.

We got our hands on an exclusive photo, which shows them all boo’d up in Brooklyn a few weeks ago. Our source also confirms that they are very happy together.

As we previously reported, Angela’s last public relationship was with the father of her child, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed in November 2018.

