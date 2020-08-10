Bombardier Awards Suppliers with Diamond Certification During Virtual Diamond Supplier Award Ceremony

Diamond certification granted to suppliers who demonstrated outstanding operational performance and competitiveness in 2019

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier awarded five of its distinguished aerospace suppliers with the prestigious Diamond certification last month during a virtual Diamond Supplier Award Ceremony. The suppliers honoured at this year’s ceremony were recognized for their excellence in operational performance standards, as well as for their commitment to continuous improvement in 2019.

“Our suppliers are the key to our success, and they are at the heart of helping us to deliver the industry’s finest products,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier Aviation. “The Diamond Supplier program motivates the most engaged and efficient professionals in the industry to work together to meet Bombardier’s objectives and continue to exceed customer expectations.”

The world-class performance and competitiveness of Bombardier aircraft, and the company’s track record of excellence and innovation, are achieved with the help of strong collaboration with suppliers, and by building rewarding partnerships based on trust and respect.

“I want to commend the work of this year’s distinguished Diamond Suppliers and hope the example set by them will encourage more companies to strive for excellence and to achieve this milestone recognition,” Gamble added.

The 2019 Bombardier Diamond Suppliers are:

AIDC

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) is a publicly traded company based in Taiwan and specializes in the design, analysis, development, testing, manufacturing and integration of aircraft. AIDC has worked with Bombardier for more than 20 years, specializing in the Challenger 350, Learjet and Global 7500 programs.

DIEHL Aerospace GmbH

Based in Nuremberg, Germany, DIEHL Aerospace GmbH delivers products for the Global 7500 cabin and emergency lighting system. Approximately 700 lighting system components are installed in Global 7500aircraft.

FACC Operations

Based in Austria, FACC Operations is a global technology leader. FACC Operations specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of the wing-to-body fairing for the Bombardier Global 7500 and Challenger 350 programs.

Placeteco Inc.

Based in Quebec, Canada, Placeteco Inc. specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of high-quality non-metallic and composite components and sub-systems for the aerospace industry, including Bombardier aircraft.

Plastiques Flexibülb Inc.

Plastiques Flexibülb Inc. is based in Trois-Rivières, Canada, and specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and integration of aircraft interiors systems, components and ground support equipment. Plastiques Flexibülb Inc. supplies non-metallic components for Bombardier aircraft programs.

