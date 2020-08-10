Bills star Ed Oliver opens up about arrest: ‘I felt violated’

Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2019, Oliver appeared in all 16 games tallying 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie.

Back in May, Oliver was arrested in Texas after a witness called police due to the NFL star allegedly driving fast and erratically while towing a trailer. According to court records, per KHOU 11, Oliver admitted to drinking a single beer earlier in the day, along with taking Adderall. Additionally, he was found to have a small-caliber pistol in his vehicle.

Video of Oliver’s arrest went viral and it appeared he was in a great deal of trouble. Following that arrest, Oliver was facing a DWI charge as well as a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

However, Oliver did not have any alcohol in his system, blowing a 0.00 on the breathalyzer, and a blood test showed no drugs were in his system. Ultimately, he had both charges dropped. In Texas, it is not illegal to carry a weapon unless you are committing a crime, per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

It remains to be seen if the NFL will issue any discipline.