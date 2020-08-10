Belarus President Lukashenko wins sixth term by landslide; opposition ready for ‘long term’ protests

“We won’t allow the country to be torn apart,” he said, according to the state-run BelTA news agency.

In Minsk, images and video posted to social media Sunday night showed heavily armored riot police using water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators after a Central Election Committee official told state television that initial results showed Lukashenko claiming more than 80 percent of the vote.

His main opposition rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, received about 10 percent, according to further preliminary results released Monday morning. She drew crowds estimated at more than 60,000 at recent campaign events, which were believed to be the largest political rallies in the country since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Final results are expected Friday, the election committee said.

In a news conference Monday, Tikhanovskaya said she will not flee the country and considers herself the true winner based on reports that her campaign received from polling stations. Her campaign chief, Maria Kolesnikova, said the opposition is prepared for “long-term” protests.

Election monitors pointed to the high turnout, especially during the five days of early voting, as a possible sign of ballot stuffing. Lukashenko’s five previous elections were not deemed free and fair, either, and analysts expected the official result to come back in his favor.

“I will believe my own eyes — the majority was for us,” Tikhanovskaya said Sunday.

Internet access was widely disrupted throughout Belarus on Sunday, but videos posted to Twitter and opposition Telegram channels showed a line of protesters chanting, “Leave,” at a mass of riot police. Several journalists on the ground were beaten by police.

In one video, a police prisoner van appeared to run into a demonstrator in Minsk. Multiple human rights groups said Monday that the person later died of head wounds and that dozens of others were hospitalized.

Protests in Gomel and Vitebsk also turned violent, but in some smaller cities, rallies were peaceful, and authorities did not move to disperse them. The Belarusan Ministry of Internal Affairs said Monday that about 3,000 people were detained for participating in the protests Sunday night, but it denied that there were any casualties.

Lukashenko said Monday that the protests were orchestrated from abroad, accusing Britain, Poland and the Czech Republic of “controlling” demonstrators. He also blamed foreign interference for the Internet shut-off.

The 65-year-old Lukashenko, often referred to “Europe’s last dictator,” is expected to officially claim victory Monday, extending his 26-year iron rule with a sixth term. Now, however, he faces his most significant wave of domestic discontent over a slumping economy and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Belarus, which has a population of about 9.5 million, has more than 68,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

Lukashenko initially downplayed the coronavirus as “psychosis,” refused to enforce sanitary restrictions such as nonessential business closures and canceling mass events, and then later admitted that he had contracted covid-19 himself but endured it “on his feet.” There has been speculation about his health as he has been spotted with a catheter in his arm this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the second world leader to congratulate Lukashenko on his victory Monday; China’s Xi Jinging was the first. The European Union said in a statement that “election night was marred with disproportionate and unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters.”

“Following their unprecedented mobilisation for free elections and democracy, the Belarusian people now expect their votes to be counted accurately,” the statement said. “It is essential that the Central Electoral Commission publishes the results reflecting the choice of the Belarusian people.”

In the run-up to Sunday’s election, authorities detained Lukashenko’s two main opponents; a third was barred from running and lives in exile. But Tikhanovskaya, the wife of jailed candidate Sergei Tikhanovsky, united the three strongest opposition camps to fight Lukashenko in a campaign fronted by three women.

Tikhanovskaya went into hiding Saturday night after several members of her campaign staff were arrested. She appealed for peace in a statement Sunday night to the Belarusan news outlet Tut.

“I’d like to ask the police and troops to remember that they are part of the people. I ask my voters to prevent provocations,” Tikhanovskaya said. “I know that Belarusans tomorrow will already wake up in a new country, and I hope that tomorrow there will only be good news. Please stop the violence.”