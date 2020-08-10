Home Business Australian employment steady in July, Victoria suffers setback By

SYDNEY () – Australian employment was steady through July, weekly data showed on Tuesday, though the southeastern state of Victoria, which is grappling with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, suffered a setback.

The number of payroll jobs nationwide eased 0.1% in July while Victoria recorded a fall of 1.5% as strict mobility restrictions and curfews came into effect, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed.

Official monthly figures due later this week are expected to show a jump in the national jobless rate to 7.8%, according to a median forecast of economists in a poll.

