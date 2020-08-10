Antonio Banderas Feels ‘Relatively Well’ When Confirming COVID-19 Diagnosis on 60th Birthday

WENN

Confident that he will recover from the novel coronavirus, the ‘Mask of Zorro’ actor claims he will make use of his time in quarantine to ‘read, write, rest and continue making plans.’

–

Antonio Banderas confirmed he has contracted Covid-19 on his 60th birthday on Monday, August 10.

The “Mask of Zorro” actor, who lives in Surrey, England marked his birthday by telling fans the troubling news on Twitter, but went on to reassure them his health has largely been unaffected by the virus.

Explaining to fans that he was having to celebrate his special day on his own in quarantine, he wrote in Spanish, “I want to tell you the following…I want to make public that today… I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday (in) quarantine after having tested positive for the Covid-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.”

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible.”

Explaining how he will celebrate his birthday, Banderas, who is dating Dutch banker Nicole Kimpel, 38, revealed he will be catching up on his reading.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently released 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm,” he added. “Big hug to everyone.”

<br />

The Spanish superstar is the latest major Hollywood figure to contract the virus during the global pandemic, with Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba and his spouse Sabrina Dhowre also having recovered after getting Covid-19.