Angela Simmons Goes Public With New Beau Daniel Jacobs, His Baby Mama Denies Feeling Bitter

Around the same time the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star debuts her romance with the boxer on Instagram, his baby mama Natalie Nicole posts a cryptic message on her Stories.

– Angela Simmons is off the single market. After years of teasing fans and viewers with possible reconciliation with her ex-fiance Romeo Miller (Lil’ Romeo) on their reality show “Growing Up Hip Hop“, the reality TV star has debuted her new boyfriend, Daniel Jacobs.

The daughter of former rapper Joseph Simmons a.k.a. Rev Run took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 8 to confirm her relationship with the 33-year-old boxer. The two went color coordinated with Angela wearing a blue satin dress and her beau donning a blue suit to attend a wedding.

The two looked smitten and flashed a smile as they held hands and posed together on their way to the nuptials. “TKO,” she captioned the post. Angela also shared on her Instagram Stories snaps from their time at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Daniel shared on his account a photo of them on the red carpet before they headed inside the wedding venue. “Wedding vibes tonight with her,” he wrote in the caption.

Many left congratulatory messages in the comment section of Angela’s post, with one writing, “Broke the internet!!!! Congrats to a beautiful couple!!!” Another gushed of the pair, “Hey y’all! Looking good!!”

Meanwhile, around the same time Daniel’s ex and baby mama Natalie Nicole posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories. “Storyline season has approached Expeditiously (T.I. Voice),” she wrote, adding, “Pray for her Rev.”

While it wasn’t clear whom her message was addressed to, The Neighborhood Talk reposted Natalie’s Story and linked it to Angela’s announcement of her relationship with Daniel. “Daniel Jacob’s Baby Mama Doesn’t Seem to Thrilled About Angela Simmons Snagging Her Baby Daddy,” so the blog wrote in the headline.

Defending Natalie, someone who goes by @_st3phaniie.g commented on the re-post, “Ain’t no bitter nothing y’all don’t know shyt.” Agreeing with her supporter, Natalie then chimed in, “lol tell me why they edited the comment. If you’re going to find me and include me in any of this f**kery make sure you use the proper words! That’s the EASY thing to do… consider the women bitter….”

“I didn’t just come out of nowhere… I was under the radar as I should be…,” she added. “Steph you know these screen shots will end it all… I’m just gonna let it build up and make it spicy…. it’s nothing again Pastry… if it was she would’ve caught these hands when she was the crib… I’m sleep though.”

Natalie’s supporter then responded, “I already know. We just gonna let these slow ppl be. They don’t know halfff and don’t need to know. As for everyone u just the bitter baby moms who mad, cool.” Natalie echoed the sentiment, writing, “pretty much.”