Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming (Jay Peters/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Amazon rebrands Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming  —  Prime Gaming now sits more logically alongside Prime perks like Prime Video and Prime Reading  —  Amazon is rebranding Twitch Prime, which gives Amazon Prime subscribers perks on the company’s live streaming platform, by dropping the Twitch name …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR