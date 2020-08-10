Alyssa Milano Shows Shocking Hair Loss Due to Covid-19 Battle

WENN

The former ‘Charmed’ actress documents what coronavirus is doing to her hair in a shocking video in hopes to make her fans protect themselves with face masks during pandemic.

–

Actress Alyssa Milano] is urging her social media followers to wear masks after detailing her COVID-19 hair loss in a new video.

The former “Charmed” star took to Instagram on Sunday (09Aug20) and shared the shocking footage of her hair falling out in clumps as she attempts to brush it.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” Milano captioned the clip. “Please take this seriously. Wear a mask.”

Milano first opened up about her diagnosis last week (ends07Aug20), sharing a snap of herself wearing breathing apparatus and another showing her positive test results for coronavirus, which she explained came after several months of negative results.

<br />

“I thought I was dying,” she recounted. “I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)”