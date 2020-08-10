Alleged Husband Killer Carole Baskin Calls Out Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Video

Carole Baskin, the big cat owner who allegedly killed her sex husband, Don Lewis, before feeding him to his own animals, slammed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s video “WAP” for glamorizing have tigers as pets.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid, I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped,” she told Billboard. “It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen.”

She continued, “The worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets. That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same. After tigers are too old for pay to play sessions by people like Joe Exotic, Bhagavan Antle, Marc McCarthy, Mario Tabraue and others, they become a liability instead of an asset.”

Meanwhile, the feds are still trying to find out how her late husband disappeared.