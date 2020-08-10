Alex Witherden, Terry Wallace slam holding the ball interpretation amid controversy

Brisbane youngster Alex Witherden has become the latest player to speak out amid mass confusion surrounding the league’s interpretation of the holding the ball rule.

Constantly changing interpretations around the rule have left both players and fans increasingly frustrated, with a priority on making a ‘genuine attempt’ at disposing the ball seemingly taking precedence over prior opportunity this season.

Round 11 has already seen several contentious decisions, especially in Carlton’s loss to West Coast on Sunday where Sam Petrevski-Seton was pinged despite being tackled as soon as he gained possession.

Witherden, who has broken into the Lions’ defence once again, admitted that there was too much “grey area” surrounding the holding the ball interpretation.

Alex Witherden wants more clarity from the AFL on the holding the ball interpretation (Getty)

“There has to be a common sense rule brought in that says if you pick up the ball and don’t have prior opportunity – whether you make an attempt or not – it just can’t be holding the ball,” he told SEN’s Dwayne’s World.

“It has been discussed at the club, we’ve been encouraged to try and keep the ball alive and moving but it’s one of the most bizarre rulings I’ve seen in my short career, and I’ve never seen something as inconsistent as the holding the ball rule at the moment.

“You see a lot of players shovelling it out … they almost throw it out.

“Some of the decisions I saw last night in that game, there’s got to be a common sense rule come in.

The holding the ball call against Carlton’s Sam Petrevski-Seton on the weekend stunned AFL fans (Getty)

“Fans start getting frustrated, the players are a little bit frustrated by it, I know a few of the coaches are frustrated by it … we all just want a bit more clarity on it and the umpires have got a really tough gig in terms of adjudicating the game.

“I just think there just needs to be something that’s a little clearer in terms of the messaging around it because I think from game to game there’s a little bit of a difference at the moment.”

Withderden’s comments were backed up by former Richmond and Western Bulldogs coach Terry Wallace, who described the interpretation as “a dog’s breakfast”.

“The whole thing to me needs to be tidied up,” he said.

“The rule is so confusing nowadays no wonder the umpires are struggling with it and no wonder people at home are getting so frustrated with it as well.”