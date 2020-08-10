Akon Confirms ‘Locked Up Part 2’ Will Be On Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album

Akon is still riding with Tekashi 6ix9ine and has revealed that 6ix9ine’s sequel to “Locked Up” will be featured on his album.

“That’s not going on my album, but it’s going on his [6ix9ine’s] album,” Akon told XXL. “It was more for him to tell his story, and I thought it was super important, because most people never really been locked up, so it was funny to read some of them comments,” he said.

The pair released a snippet a few weeks back, where 6ix9ine appeared to show some remorse for snitching on his co-defendants.

“If they ever been in the facility or ever been locked up somehow, they would know that the jails are filled and more populated with snitches than it is with regular people and than people who committed normal crime.”

Tekashi is off house arrest and has been spotted all over New York — but with a huge security crew.