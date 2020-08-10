Akon Confirms ‘Locked Up Part 2’ Will Be On Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Akon is still riding with Tekashi 6ix9ine and has revealed that 6ix9ine’s sequel to “Locked Up” will be featured on his album.

“That’s not going on my album, but it’s going on his [6ix9ine’s] album,” Akon told XXL. “It was more for him to tell his story, and I thought it was super important, because most people never really been locked up, so it was funny to read some of them comments,” he said.

The pair released a snippet a few weeks back, where 6ix9ine appeared to show some remorse for snitching on his co-defendants.

