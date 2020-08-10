AFL to brief all 18 clubs on need for safe environments after Richmond groping controversy

The AFL is set to provide a briefing to all 18 clubs on the need for safe environments after the groping controversy surrounding Richmond and young ruckman Mabior Chol.

Richmond found itself in hot water last week, with two players, Jayden Short and Nick Vlaustin, apologising for their inappropriate actions in the side’s victorious team song.

According to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, the events at the Richmond Football Club is evidence that the league still had a way to go in order to ensure football clubs were respectful, inclusive and safe environments.

“We condemn the behaviour and need to learn from what happened and ensure that everyone across the AFL understands that we must have working environments that are free from any form of inappropriate conduct or sexual harassment,” he said in an AFL statement on Monday.

The two incidents involving Mabior Chol that landed Richmond and the AFL in hot water last weekend (Nine)

“Where we fall below the standards expected of us, we need to acknowledge that and take the appropriate steps to learn and improve.

“The AFL and our clubs have made a strong commitment to gender equality and respect and responsibility and as part of this ongoing cultural change in our industry we need to ensure inappropriate conduct is not acceptable, whether it is the office or the changeroom. This is an ongoing journey and we are committed to change.

“What we saw in recent times with players from a number of clubs touching each other inappropriately is clearly not the standard of high performance in the workplace that we could – or should – accept.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan is committed to ensuring that football clubs are safe and inclusive environments (AAP)

The AFL’s briefings to its 18 clubs comes after discussions with industry partners, including Federal Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins and Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnersly.

The briefings will initially be conducted with club CEOs, coaches and General Managers of Football.

“It’s important we work together to ensure our entire industry is really clear about the standards we must set in order to deliver the safest environment possible for everyone working in our game.” McLachlan added.

“We already have policies in place but where there is scope to improve them, we will improve them.”