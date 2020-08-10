Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to now release on Christmas 2021

Just the way Eid is booked for Salman Khan at the movies, Christmas means an Aamir Khan release at the box-office. The actor was all set for his next release – Laal Singh Chaddha to release this December but due to the pandemic and lockdown, the perfectionist couldn’t complete shooting for the film.

Today, a new release date for Laal Singh Chaddha has been announced in the business circuit. According to the trade buzz, the film will have a Christmas 2021 release. Looks like Aamir Khan doesn’t want to leave his mandatory-christmas-date where he has given blockbusters in the past like 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal. The actor now has more than a year to complete the film and give us a product that will go down the history.

Few days back Aamir Khan was clicked in Turkey and rumours are strong that the actor might have resumed shooting for the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan who earlier helmed the critically acclaimed – Secret Superstar. Laal Singh Chaddha will see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan reunite after 3 Idiots and Talaash. We can’t wait for 2021 for yet another reason!