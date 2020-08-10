A look at China's AI telemarketing software market, which touts "voice bots,quot; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions (Maria Siow/South China Morning Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Maria Siow / South China Morning Post:

