A look at China's AI telemarketing software market, which touts "voice bots,quot; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions (Maria Siow/South China Morning Post)

A look at China’s AI telemarketing software market, which touts “voice bots,rdquo; that dial ~3,000 numbers/day, even blocked ones, and flexibly respond to questions — They can make 3,000 calls a day without getting tired or temperamental and even blocking their number won’t stop …
