76ers’ Ben Simmons likely out for season following knee surgery

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons underwent left knee surgery in the City of Brotherly Love on Monday and will likely miss the remainder of the NBA season being held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Simmons left last Wednesday’s contest versus the Washington Wizards after he suffered a non-contact knee injury that was later determined to be a subluxation of the left knee cap. On Saturday, Wojnarowski reported Simmons was probably lost for the campaign due to partial dislocation.

Per NBA protocols, Simmons would have to return negative coronavirus tests throughout his absence from the NBA bubble site and then quarantine in the temporary Florida hub before he’d be cleared to play. It’s expected, however, that he’ll be sidelined through the playoffs.

The postseason begins Aug. 17.

Simmons averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.8 rebounds across 57 outings during the 2019-20 season. Philadelphia will finish no worse than sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.