7 Makeup Products Celebrities Wear Instead of Foundation During Summer

Summer beauty is all about dewy skin (See: Ashley Graham‘s radiant complexion), yet the matte formulas of many foundations can easily get in the way of your glow.

During the warmer months, many put down their powder-like foundations and opt for products that are hydrating, lighter and contain SPF—all of which will keep you cool, glowing and fresh when it’s hot. For many celebrities that are required to wear heavy makeup on set and the red carpet, lighter skin makeup is preferred when they’re off duty.

“When I’m not working, I just do my best to keep it really simple,” Kate Mara told E! News, before sharing her love for tinted moisturizer. “It’s better for your skin that way.”

If you want to wear something lighter than a powder or liquid foundation during the summer, you have three options: tinted moisturizer, BB cream and CC cream. Tinted moisturizers are the lightest and most sheer of the three. BB cream is also light, but has more pigment. And, CC cream (aka color-correcting cream) is going to be more opaque, covering up dark circles and scars more effectively.

Ready to glow? Check out the products that celebrities use instead of foundation below!