6ix9ine’s Bodyguard Pulls a Gun on Goon During Scuffle in New York

Instagram

6ix9ine’s friend and entertainment blooger DJ Akademiks clarifies earlier reports which state that Treyway gang members attack the rapper’s bodyguard in Harlem.

–

Things got a little intense during one of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s latest outings. Over the weekend, a video circulated online showing two men, one of whom is said to be a member of the “GOOBA” rapper’s security crew, getting involved in a scuffle with another man on the street in Harlem.

According to early reports, the member of the hip-hop star’s security team was attacked by Treyway gang members in the clip. Two other men then came out of a black SUV and stepped in. One of the other men was seen pulling what looks like a gun and a female was heard yelling, “Don’t shoot!”

The man then put down his weapon as the fight, which was no longer captured on camera, has seemingly dissolved. Most of the men then retreated to their own vehicles before they left the scene.

After many blogs picked up on the story of the alleged attack on 6ix9ine’s bodyguard by Treyway gang members, DJ Akademiks has clarified the incident. Posting a longer version of the video, the rapper’s close friend and entertainment blooger claimed that the fight broke out after 6ix9ine’s bodyguard confronted the man and took his phone for “talking s**t and recording 6ix9ine.”

In the longer video, 6ix9ine was seen outside a black car and taunting the goon before the goon stepped out of his own car and confronted the bodyguard. Thankfully, no one seemed to be injured in the scuffle.

<br />

Earlier on the same day, 6ix9ine was flexing on Instagram as he posted a video of him eating out and showing off his cash on the table. The “PUNANI” spitter captioned the video, “I live y’all ‘Gangsters’ life everyday, the s**t ya say I couldn’t do this s**t easy NOWWWWWWWWWWW living my life a DIFFERENT STORYYYYYYYYY.”

<br />

Prior the scuffle, it was reported that the star, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was forced to flee Ricardo Steak House on 110th street in East Harlem after running into two goons on Thursday. A video showed the rapper and his security making their way out of the restaurant when people hurled insults at the 24-year-old.