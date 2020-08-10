1 Person Deceased & At Least 5 Injured Following Gas Explosion In Northwest Baltimore

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to the victims that have been involved in a gas explosion that has taken place in Northwest Baltimore. According to CBS WJZ, at least one person has been confirmed deceased after at least three homes have collapsed. At least five people have been confirmed injured with four of the people being taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The explosion took place just after 10 a.m. along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza. At the three homes collapsed, the debris blew out the windows of the surrounding homes.

Baltimore Fire officials say that they are trying to rescue at least one more person, and they are searching through the rubble for any additional victims. Baltimore gas and electric has arrived at the scene and turned off the gas for the immediate area.

Witnesses described what happened at the scene and said, “I heard a kaboom and I thought it was a car or something and when I came out, I seen the debris and something’s gone, totally gone.”

Another person said, “It was catastrophic. It was like a bomb like you watch things in other countries where they have like bombings and things like that. It was like watching that in real life. Telephone poles split, I mean, houses down the block, broken glass. When I initially got there, I could hear a voice just saying ‘Help,’ it’s crazy. It’s something I don’t ever wanna see ever again; I don’t want to relive it ever again.”

We continue to send our prayers to the victims and we’ll continue to keep you updated.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94