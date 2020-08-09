Your Monday Briefing

New Zealand marks 100 days with no new reported local cases

Health officials on Sunday said New Zealand had marked 100 days with no new reported cases of local coronavirus transmission, a major milestone as outbreaks persist around the world, including in neighboring Australia.

New Zealand said in March that it had stamped out the virus after strict lockdown measures were put in effect, and there has been no community transmission since. There are still 23 active cases in managed isolation, according to the Health Ministry.

Public life has resumed for many people in the country, as they go to restaurants, bars and sporting events. But experts caution that letting down their guard now could lead to future outbreaks.