Yankees place Stanton on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

In the second game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Stanton walked in the fourth inning and advanced to second base after a wild pitch. When he moved up on that pitch, that’s when he strained his hamstring.

Stanton later scored in the inning, but Mike Ford pinch-hit for him in the sixth inning.

In 14 games this season Stanton is averaging .293 at the plate with three home runs and seven RBI.

Since joining the Yankees in 2018, Stanton has been riddled with injuries. Last season he appeared in just 18 games, sidelined with multiple injuries.

Before spring training games began this year, the 30-year-old suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain while taking defensive drills. Although he was ready for Opening Day, he hasn’t yet made his debut on the defensive side of the ball — limited to appearances as the designated hitter.

In a shortened season, it’s possible that Stanton never takes the outfield and only plays as the DH as a result of injury. However, it seems premature at this point, and the former Marlin hopefully will return to the Yanks’ lineup in the coming weeks.