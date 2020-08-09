Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Sparking Marriage Rumors

Wedding bells?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are sparking marriage rumors less than a month after they got engaged. Fans began speculating that the couple tied the knot after the actress shared an interesting image on Instagram Stories.

On Friday, August 7, Nicola posted a close-up shot of Brooklyn’s hand to show off his new jewelry piece. Fans quickly noticed the 21-year-old star was wearing a gold band on his ring finger. While the Bates Motel alum didn’t add a caption to her post, the message seemed clear.

Plus, Brooklyn only added fuel to the fire with his latest Instagram post. On Sunday, August 9, he uploaded a picture of his leading lady wearing a black lingerie dress. “Mrs Beckham,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Nicola Beckham.”

Despite the wedding rumors, the couple has yet to address the speculation. And if there’s one thing we know about the two, they know how to keep a secret.