What channel is Formula 1 on today? TV schedule, start time for F1 70th Anniversary GP

With Formula 1’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix coming back to Silverstone, it’s deja vu all over again.

Last week, F1 made its return to Silverstone, where — surprise, surprise — Lewis Hamilton paced the group and took home another checkered flag, giving him his third straight win on the season and his seventh win at his home GP. But Hamilton’s dominance isn’t the only thing that’s stoking familiar feelings for this Sunday.

This week, the circuit is the same but the race is titled differently, with F1’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix set to grace Silverstone Circuit once again. The 52-lap sprint could only hope to replicate the drama that we saw in the closing laps of the British GP, with Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton all popping tires in the final laps of the race, with Hamilton losing his front left tire and winning

MORE: Watch Formula 1 live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

With a second consecutive race coming to Silverstone, this week could provide a bit more excitement, but could feature similar results. Lewis Hamilton’s domination of the circuit should render him the favorite for this weekend once again, meaning the field behind him might be the biggest question mark heading into race.

Below is how to watch Sunday’s F1 race in England, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is the F1 race on today?

Race : 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Date : Sunday, Aug. 9

: Sunday, Aug. 9 TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

Either ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast all 2020 F1 races in the United States using ‘ feed.

All F1 races on ESPN and ESPN2 air commercial-free, and all practice sessions and qualifying air live and in replay across ESPN platforms.

In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2020 F1 races in the U.S.

What time does the F1 race start today?

Date : Sunday, Aug. 9

: Sunday, Aug. 9 Start time: 9:10 a.m. ET

The 9:10 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the British Grand Prix will start at 3:10 p.m. local time. ESPN’s broadcast starts five minutes earlier at 9:05 a.m.

Because of the 12 F1 races currently confirmed on the 2020 schedule will take place in Western Europe, expect similar Formula 1 start times for the next couple months.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the British Grand Prix.

Date Event Time TV channel Friday, Aug. 7 Practice 1 6 a.m. ET ESPN2 Friday, Aug. 7 Practice 2 10 a.m. ET ESPN2 Saturday, Aug. 8 Practice 3 6 a.m. ET ESPN Saturday, Aug. 8 Qualifying 8 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday, Aug. 9 Pre-race show 8 a.m. ET ESPN Sunday, Aug. 9 Race 9:10 a.m. ET ESPN

Please note, these are start of the event times. ESPN’s brodcasting schedule begins five minutes earlier.

Formula 1 live stream for British Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2020

F1 in July released an update to what is now a 13-race schedule that runs through at least the end of October, though the organization hopes run to a total of 15-18 races before the season ends in December.

“We currently expect the opening races to be closed events, but hope fans will be able to join our events again when it is safe to do so,” F1 said in June. “The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with Formula 1 and the FIA having a robust and detailed plan to ensure our races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures in place.”

Below is the current confirmed Formula 1 schedule for 2020.

Date Race Course Start time TV channel Winner July 5 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Valtteri Boltas July 12 Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Aug. 2 British Grand Prix Silverstone 9:10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton Aug. 9 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Silverstone 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 16 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Catalunya 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 30 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 6 Italian Grand Prix Monza 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 13 Tuscan Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix Mugello 9:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Sept. 27 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 7:10 a.m. ESPN TBD Oct. 11 Eifel Grand Prix Nurburgring TBD ESPN TBD Oct. 25 Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit TBD ESPN TBD Nov. 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari TBD ESPN TBD

SN’s Tadd Haislop contributed to this story.