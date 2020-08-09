Wests Tigers’ Adam Doueihi teary response after loss to Newcastle

It’s believed the club’s predicament and the Beirut explosion were the triggers behind Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi’s emotional response after the Tigers’ loss to Newcastle.

All eyes after the match were on Doueihi when cameras captured the moment the fullback was reduced to tears.

Adam Doueihi had a lot on his mind. (Fox Sports)

Doueihi, who is of Lebanese heritage, was wearing a special message with ‘Lebanon’ written on his wrist strapping following the tragedy in Beirut earlier this week.

But it can be revealed the Tigers fullback succumbed to his emotions not only because of the Middle East tragedy but because of how the struggling club is travelling this year.

The Wests Tigers junior, who has no immediate family living in the country, was also upset about his own form in the club’s third straight loss.

Teammate Russell Packer and others were seen, comforting Doueihi at fulltime.

NRL Highlights: Knights v Tigers – Round 13

Coach Michael Maguire has chopped and changed his side all year and there were reports the Wests Tigers coach might be looking for a change at the back.

But Maguire was seen speaking to Doueihi at halftime in the loss to Newcastle, in what club sources say was an attempt to lift his spirits.

“It bubbled over and came out, it was sad to see,” a source told News Corp.

“He is disappointed and frustrated because Wests Tigers are better than how they’re performing. He has so much passion.”