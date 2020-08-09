Warning UK could be back in full lockdown by the end of the month, says top scientist

The UK could face full lockdown again by the end of the month, a top scientist has warned.

Former government chief scientific adviser Sir David King said the UK is “nowhere near” the safe reopening of schools.

He urged the Prime Minister to act now and blasted track and trace as “disastrous”.







(Image: Getty Images Europe)



Sir David, 80, told the Mirror : “The Government has a month to deal with the level of infectivity as it stands now.”

He called on the UK to follow other countries and put isolating members of multi-generational households in hotels to avoid infecting relatives.

And he told Boris Johnson to “get it right” in August or face a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Sir David added: We need a proper test and trace system by September. Otherwise full school opening will put us right back.”

“Reopening schools should be a priority, but we believe we are nowhere near the point where it can be done safely.”

Sir David heads the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies shadowing the Prime Minister’s scientific team.

He said the R rate of infection number is expected to rise by about 0.5 with all schools open.

On Friday, government figures showed the national rate as between 0.8 and 1 – the tipping point – as infections rise again.

“We will see the Government backing lockdowns and, yes, I do think this could happen nationally,” said Sir David.

Sir David – who set up Independent SAGE amid concerns about political interference on the official advisory committee – said: “Test and trace is still failing dramatically.

“Tracing here is one phone call and you are asked to isolate. There is no follow-up as to whether people do.”

He urged the PM to take track and trace from private firm Serco and let councils run it.

“The Government made a disastrous mistake giving contact tracing to a firm with no healthcare expertise,” he said.







(Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



“The Serco contract is up for renewal this month. They’ve had roughly £100million so far. They’ll get £300 million if it’s extended. This is not working.

“When you hit 3,000 new cases a day, it’s an enormous number for any national body to deal with. But break it down into local regions and the numbers become manageable.”

Official figures show UK cases have hit 309,763, with 46,566 deaths. WHO figures show 19,187,943 confirmed cases worldwide and 716,075 deaths..

Tighter lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures in the US, Hong Kong, the Philippines and other countries are being reimposed.

The Academy of Medical Sciences has estimated up to 120,000 people here could die of Covid-19 this winter.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

“In just nine weeks NHS Test and Trace has tested over 3 million people for coronavirus and has reached almost a quarter of a million people who have either tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive – in order to break the chain of transmission.

“Specially-trained call handlers work with national and local public health experts, NHS clinicians and local health protection teams, and play a vital role in helping to stop the spread of the virus.”