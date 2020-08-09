Wags, players defended over hub requests, Shane Crawford

Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford has defended AFL players and their partners after teams were criticised for making unnecessary requests within the competition’s hub.

Nine’s AFL reporter Sam McClure revealed last week the AFL had stepped in and warned clubs over mountings requests from inside their hubs.

McClure reported the AFL was left “infuriated” after certain teams asked for carpenters to alter their rooms, while also asking the competition to cover orders from Coles Express despite food already being provided for players.

However, Crawford stood up for the players and took aim at the media for placing criticism on the WAGs.

Shane Crawford (AAP)

The Hawthorn great said players and their partners should have every right to ask for requests such as modifications to their beds and to even “be able to have their pets” with them inside the hub.

“All the reports through the media is the WAGs are having silly requests,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“I don’t think that’s the case. I think if you’re sleeping on a mattress you don’t like, you have every reason to ask for a different mattress. If you want a different pillow, you have every reason to ask.

“Pets, they’re asking about pets. I think they should be able to have their pets. It’s so important, you should be able to, especially now that they’re stuck in their hubs for months and months.

“The pets would want to be with their owners.”

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

AFL clubs from Victoria and New South Wales are currently within hubs across Queensland and Western Australia after Melbourne’s COVID-19 outbreak forced the competition to adjust its 2020 fixture.

Crawford asked Nine’s sports reporter Ayrton Woolley on whether the requests to bring in carpenters were legit.

Woolley revealed some clubs like Richmond aren’t in resorts like other teams but are in student accommodation, which is where some of the more controversial requests had come from.

“Some of these clubs are staying at resorts, other clubs are staying at places that are not custom-built for their requirements and families,” Woolley said.

“Some of them are in student accommodation where Richmond is staying. It doesn’t have exactly what they’re after.

“I get why it’s come, but I feel it’s a bit of an unreasonable request.”

Crawford then urged fans and the media to go easy on the WAGs with partners unable to attend games and forced to remain inside the hub.

The 1999 Brownlow Medallist said partners have been getting a “hard rap” as they attempt to “hold the fort” for their families.

Shane Crawford defends WAGs in hubs – Full Time

“I think they get a hard rap,” he said.

“When the media jump all over the players, they jump over the partners pretty hard.

“They’ve taken themselves out of an environment where they are very lucky at the moment, yes they get to go out in the sunshine and move around a little bit within the hub, but they’re not even allowed to go to the game.

“That shocked me. Yes, they’re up there trying to hold the fort and are asking for the odd toaster, but they’re not allowed to go to the games and support their partner. They’re not allowed to take the kids.

“Yet the general public can hop along and get behind their teams and cheer loudly.”