V’landys slams Panthers coach Ivan Cleary’s referee accusation

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys says Penrith coach Ivan Cleary could face a “financial deterrent” for criticising the integrity of the NRL referees.

Cleary took a bombshell shot at the referees following Penrith’s 28-12 win over the Raiders on Saturday night, saying he felt they “managed Canberra back into the game”.

Despite his side winning the penalty count 7-6, Clearly was left unimpressed with a couple of decisions in the second half.

Peter V’landys, Ivan Cleary (Getty)

“It felt like they were being managed back into the game,” Cleary said.

“That’s all I can say. Some really strange calls.

“But I guess it gave us the chance to continue throughout the 80 minutes, which we had to and in the end, that will only serve us down the track.”

NRL officials will meet on Monday to discuss the comments and whether any penalty should come Cleary’s way.

V’landys said Cleary’s comments were “deplorable” while making it known the Penrith coach should expect a fine.

Panthers v Raiders Round 13: Presser – Ivan Cleary

“I think his comments were deplorable,” V’landys told AAP.

“There has to be a financial deterrent for it. You can’t question people’s integrity, no matter what.

“What he did yesterday is one of the most disappointing things I have seen while chairman.

“This was straight to the integrity of the referee. To say he managed it to bring the other team in is deplorable.

“If anyone thinks the NRL is going to tolerate their employees being abused like that, they’ve got something coming.”

V’landys said he was disappointed due to the example it set for young kids and parents.

“How about setting an example to other coaches or parents that are sitting on the sideline watching their kids play?” he said.

“To do that as an elite coach gives me no words.”