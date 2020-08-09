Victorian crisis continues after deadliest day of pandemic; health messages not being listened to by all; COVIDSafe ‘helped track hundreds in Sydney’

More than 200 Victorians have died and thousands more have been infected with COVID-19, but it appears the public health messages are still not being heard by many in the state.

Under stage four restrictions introduced in Melbourne last week, people are banned from leaving home between 8pm and 5am except for permitted work and essential medical, care giving or compassionate reasons.

They are also not permitted to venture more than 5km from home for shopping or exercise.

Despite those measures, Victoria Police issued a total of 268 fines for breaches on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the new rules were introduced.

On Sunday, seven more people were arrested and dozens fined at an anti-mask and anti-lockdown rally organised in the Melbourne CBD.

Most of those fined wore face coverings, despite the core claim of the protest.

Some of the protesters arrested were vocal in front of cameras as they were hauled away, with some describing the move by police as “Nazi Australia”.

The behaviour drew the criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews, who said flouting public health orders poses serious risks to Victorians’ wellbeing.

“There will always be a percentage of people who make decisions who think that they are much more in their interest rather than the community’s interest,” he said.

“The point is — it’s not in your interests.

“I’ve had to stand here the last few days and report two people in their 30s who have died. Just today – two people in their 50s.