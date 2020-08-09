US bank regulator fines Capital One $80M over a 2019 hack that compromised personal info of ~106M card customers and applicants between 2005 and early 2019 (AnnaMaria Andriotis/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:

US bank regulator fines Capital One $80M over a 2019 hack that compromised personal info of ~106M card customers and applicants between 2005 and early 2019  —  OCC, Federal Reserve order the bank to beef up cybersecurity defenses,nbsp; —  A top banking regulator has fined Capital …

