US bank regulator fines Capital One $80M over a 2019 hack that compromised personal info of ~106M card customers and applicants between 2005 and early 2019 (AnnaMaria Andriotis/Wall Street Journal)

AnnaMaria Andriotis / Wall Street Journal:
US bank regulator fines Capital One $80M over a 2019 hack that compromised personal info of ~106M card customers and applicants between 2005 and early 2019 — OCC, Federal Reserve order the bank to beef up cybersecurity defenses,nbsp; — A top banking regulator has fined Capital …
