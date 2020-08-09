Two men and a teenager stabbed in fight after footy game at Sydney sports ground

Two men and a teenager have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a sports ground in Sydney’s north west today.

Emergency services were called to Old Saleyards Reserve on Gladstone Street, North Parramatta, after reports of an assault about 11.20am.

Police were told a violent altercation started at the close of an under-20s rugby league match between Wentworthville Magpies and Penrith Brothers at the ground and three people were stabbed in front of hundreds of spectators.

Witnesses say a fight broke out at the end of a rugby league match. (Nine)

One of the Penrith Brothers players allegedly produced a large kitchen knife during the fight.

“What has turned out to be a good game has ended in tragedy,” spectator Michael Chrara told .

A trainer for the Magpies also said there was no reason during the game for the brawl to begin.

Police have set up a crime scene as investigations continue. (Nine)

“It was unprovoked. The game wasn’t vicious or anything… Words got exchanged after the game and it went from there,” trainer Peter Dalby said.

Police said three men fled from the ground before officers attended.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Nathan Sheraton said the incident was a brutal attack.

All scheduled games at the oval were immediately canceled after the brawl. ()

Police officers today spoke to bystanders, who witnessed the alleged stabbing. ()

“When we arrived at the scene it was very alarming – these were brutal attacks”

“Wounds like this can cause an extensive amount of damage and often we can see the extent of damage done – so it is very concerning whenever we are called to jobs like this.”

The injured men were treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital.

An 19-year-old was treated for a stab wound to his neck and is in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was treated for stab wounds to his torso and is in a critical condition.

And a third person, aged 16, was treated for wounds to his arms and is in a stable condition.

Games that were scheduled at the oval after the brawl broke out were immediately cancelled today, with the scene closed for police to scour for evidence.

Victims from the alleged stabbing were seen being wheeled away into ambulances. (Supplied)

Acting Inspector Grant Morrissey said a 19-year-old was arrested in western Sydney over the stabbing and is being treated for an injury in hospital under guard by authorities.