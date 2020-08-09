Twitter says it is testing showing quote tweet counts directly on each tweet to see whether that makes the Retweets with Comments metric "more understandable,quot; (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

Home Technology Twitter says it is testing showing quote tweet counts directly on each...

Kim Lyons / The Verge:

Twitter says it is testing showing quote tweet counts directly on each tweet to see whether that makes the Retweets with Comments metric “more understandable,rdquo;  —  Whatever they’re called, this is really going to mess with the ratio,nbsp; —  In a move that may forever change what it means …

