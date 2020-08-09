Tracee Ellis Ross Scared By Bugs In Funny Video

Even though I’m laughing at these videos with tears in my eyes, I also feel her pain. When I say I relate to Tracee, I mean it. In the middle of writing this very post, I spotted something on my ceiling, and well, let’s just say I’m only half-kidding when I shout, “Burn it to the ground!!”



Shyla Watson,

“Update: It was a flying bug and when I tried to kill it, it flew away and I don’t know where it is, so now I have to move.”



