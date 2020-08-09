Tracee Ellis Ross Scared By Bugs In Funny Video

I do not mess around when it comes to bugs, no ma’am.
Tracee Ellis Ross is iconic for many reasons, her hair/beauty/fashion looks and amazing acting just to name a few. When I say she’s too cool for school, I mean it with every fiber of my being.
But, her latest Instagram post just proved without a doubt that she’s not only iconic, but relatable AF.
The High Note star shared a hilarious video compilation of just a few times she’s been in the vicinity of bugs and if she ain’t me!
“I’m okay,” she assures viewers, after being rudely accosted by some flying creature.
“AHHHH!!! He was looking at me!” she said in one clip.
“Can you feel it?” she asks the camera before shouting, “Ahh, bee!!!! Sorry, he was coming RIGHT at me.”
“What is that?!” she asked in one clip, and when she’s told it was just a fly, said, “That fly has long legs!”
Even though I’m laughing at these videos with tears in my eyes, I also feel her pain. When I say I relate to Tracee, I mean it. In the middle of writing this very post, I spotted something on my ceiling, and well, let’s just say I’m only half-kidding when I shout, “Burn it to the ground!!”
Do you see that bug?! AND THAT’S HOW BIG IT WAS WITHOUT ZOOM. Not today. No ma’am. I am not the one.
Anyway, this is a message to all insects out there: Please leave me and Tracee Ellis Ross alone.
