Toronto-based Thriver, formerly known as Platterz, raises $33M Series B to expand beyond a B2B marketplace for corporate meal plans to virtual wellness programs (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)

Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:

Toronto-based Thriver, formerly known as Platterz, raises $33M Series B to expand beyond a B2B marketplace for corporate meal plans to virtual wellness programs  —  Thriver said it has raised $33 million in a second round of funding as it moves beyond corporate food to the business of virtual health and wellness.

