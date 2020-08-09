Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Toronto-based Thriver, formerly known as Platterz, raises $33M Series B to expand beyond a B2B marketplace for corporate meal plans to virtual wellness programs — Thriver said it has raised $33 million in a second round of funding as it moves beyond corporate food to the business of virtual health and wellness.
Toronto-based Thriver, formerly known as Platterz, raises $33M Series B to expand beyond a B2B marketplace for corporate meal plans to virtual wellness programs (Dean Takahashi/VentureBeat)
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat: