Titans defeat Cowboys, North Queensland roasted for poor performance

The Gold Coast Titans have notched their fourth win of the season following a 30-10 thrashing of the Cowboys.

The Titans on Sunday afternoon blitzed the Cowboys by scoring the opening five tries of the match.

Down 24-0 during the second half, the Cowboys attempted a comeback when they notched back-to-back tries of their own but it was far from enough as Gold Coast’s opening half proved the difference.

Before the match, North Queensland was boosted by the return of halfback Michael Morgan, but it was an abysmal performance from the 2015 premiership player who missed seven tackles and produced four errors.

Michael Morgan (Getty)

“He’s (Morgan) his harshest critic, he’s in there pretty disappointed,” Cowboys interim coach Josh Hannay said after the match.

“With some of the involvements he had, there’s a bit of rust there and that’s to be expected.

“A lot of his errors came from trying to do something to help the team.”

A total of 35 missed tackles and a completion rate of 68% summed up North Queensland’s brutal afternoon at Cbus Super Stadium.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Getty)

The Cowboys, who in the first half notched 7 errors and failed to score any points, were roasted by former Queensland representative player Ben Ikin who described their performance in the opening 40 minutes as unenthusiastic while questioning their ability to “fight for the result.”

“They seem to be lacking any enthusiasm for the contest,” Ikin told Fox League.

“When you couple that with such poor execution, I don’t know in the space of a 15-minute break, what you actually say to a group of players to get them energised again.

“The Cowboys are giving them far too many opportunities to have this game finished without having to fight for the result.

“There’s no fight in the Cowboys.”

Brimson finds holes in Cowboys defence