This video of Disha Salian was allegedly taken hours before her demise

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case only seems to be getting more confusing with each passing day. The conspiracy theories around it have only added to the confusion. Some reports also claim that late Sushant’s demise is linked to his ex-manager Disha Salian’s case. And now, amidst all this a video of Disha has surfaced on the internet where she is seen partying with her friends. The video was allegedly taken hours before she jumped off her high-rise building in Mumbai.

Reports also claim that she had consumed a lot of alcohol on the night that she passed away. In the video one can see her grooving to a Hrithik Roshan track with her friends enjoying in the background too.

News Flash- Before Committing Sucide Party Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput Ex Manger Disha Salian Video Goes Viral On Social Media#SushantDeathMystery #FollowMe For More Updates#BollywoodDarkSecrets pic.twitter.com/93NZIyN8LY

We hope the knots in the case open up soon.