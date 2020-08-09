The Top 5 Trends Defining Crypto in Late 2020 By Cointelegraph

The Top 5 Trends Defining Crypto in Late 2020



The cryptocurrency field is a place where everything changes in the blink of an eye. New technologies, key market players and trends shift much faster than in any other industry. From the current point of view, many exciting developments seem viable. Still, this chaotic industry can bring more opportunities within the upcoming months, and everything we’ve seen before will be surpassed by something truly outstanding. However, let’s quickly check in.

One of the most society-redefining trends of 2020 came unexpectedly. Right after Christmas, the world seemed safe and sound despite dreadful news from China. Later in the winter though, it had been taken over by a deadly virus in the blink of an eye. The COVID-19 pandemic has paralyzed, disrupted and stopped a lot of industries and made people rethink their attitude toward many things in life. Such previously questionable practices like remote jobs or crypto payments have become of significant importance and seem like they will remain present even after the pandemic ends. Why work from the office when everything can be efficiently managed from any spot in the world? Does it make sense to continue to overspend on luxurious offices if there is simply no need for that in the digital age?

