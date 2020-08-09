Suck up all the dirt with the Eufy RoboVac 15C robot vacuum on sale for $180

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac 15C robot vacuum cleaner is down to $179.99 on Amazon. The street price for this robot vacuum is $250, and that’s the price it has been selling for on Amazon since last year. Back in May we did see it drop as low as $150 through the Eufy website, but that was a unique deal that has since expired. Outside of that, today’s price is the best we have seen in months.

Act fast Eufy by Anker RoboVac 15C robot vacuum cleaner

The BoostIQ tech helps the 1300Pa suction increase in power when it detects a tougher job. The battery lasts up to 100 minutes, and it will return to its dock to recharge when low. Has built-in Wi-Fi, drop-sensing tech, and high-performance filters. $179.99 $250.00 $70 off

The 15C is a Wi-Fi equipped robot vacuum. That means you can connect it to your smart home to gain voice control using Amazon Alexa or you can use the free app to control it from your smartphone. If your friendly little robot vac has wondered off somewhere and you haven’t seen it in a while, use the app to find it. It might be stuck and need your help! You can also schedule the vacuum with the app and ask it to get to work by talking to it through Alexa.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

This is a super slim robot vacuum at just 2.8 inches, but despite its diminutive size it can still reach suction levels up to 1300Pa. It has BoostIQ tech built into it that helps the device decide when it needs to temporarily boost suction power for extra strength and the best possible clean.

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 100 minutes at a time, and the robot vacuum is smart enough to know when the battery is running low. It will return to its dock, recharge, and then finish whatever job it started. The 15C takes about five to six hours to recharge.

You get an anti-scratch tempered glass cover that will protect the 15C when going under furniture and things like that. The infrared sensors also help it avoid running into things or falling down stairs.