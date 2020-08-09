South Korean Highways Will Have Blockchain-Powered Toll Payments By Cointelegraph

South Korean Highways Will Have Blockchain-Powered Toll Payments
KEB Hana Bank, one of the biggest commercial banks in South Korea, reached an agreement with the state-backed highway operator, the Korea Expressway Corporation, to bring blockchain-based toll payments system across the nation’s highways.
According to D Daily, the project is expected to launch before the end of the year. The system will connect KEB Hana’s smartphone banking app, Hana One Q, for motorists to arrange their toll payments, defer them, or even receive toll fee refunds.
